FIFA, the governing body of international football, has decided to lift its ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

FIFA had decided to impose a ban on the AIFF due to “undue third-party influence” which threatened India’s hosting of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in October this year.

India’s top court disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to govern the sport, amend the AIFF’s constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months which were the catalyst in leading to the imposed suspension.

The governing body firmly maintains that all member federations must be run free from legal and political interference.

FIFA said the suspension would only be lifted once the order to set up the CoA was repealed and the AIFF administration regained full control of its daily affairs.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

“FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner,” said a statement.

The elections of the AIFF were due to be held by December 2020 but were delayed due to a logjam over amendments to its constitution.