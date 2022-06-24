FIFA has decided to increase the squad limit at this year’s World Cup by three, meaning teams can select 26 players for the tournament instead of 23.

Football’s global governing body announced the decision on Thursday.

FIFA has decided to enforce changes given the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the potential impact of Covid-19 on squads.

The showpiece event in Qatar will run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18, during the winter, as opposed to it usually taking place before the footballing season begins.

Most of the European Leagues, including the Premier League, will be taking a mid-season break in order for players to participate in the tournament.

“The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26,” it said in a statement

No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials) will be allowed to sit on the team bench.”

FIFA seems to be following the UEFA formula for increasing the squad limit for the World Cup.

UEFA, last year, allowed sides to pick three extra players for the European Championships due to the impact of the pandemic on the squads.

The decision proved so popular that the International Football Association Board this month gave the green light to the use of five substitutions in matches, which was initially introduced as a tweak to the rules because of COVID-19.