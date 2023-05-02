Fiery Kohli fined again after IPL post-match row

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was fined on Tuesday for the second time in this Indian Premier League (IPL) season after a post-match altercation with former national team-mate Gautam Gambhir.

Both were docked their entire match fee, the Indian Premier League said, while Naveenul Haq was fined 50 per cent of his for breaching the league’s code of conduct.

Kohli and Afghan bowler Naveen were seen having sharp words on the field during a tense match be-tween Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Kohli, who has often run into trouble with his ag-gressive approach, had to be restrained by opposition batsman Amit Mishra during the match. Bangalore eventually won by 18 runs.

Afterwards, Lucknow’s Kyle Mayers had to be led away from an exchange with Kohli before other players tried unsuccessfully to stop a visibly furious Gambhir, Lucknow’s team mentor, from confronting him.

Gambhir and Kohli, who played together when India won the 2011 World Cup, had a shouting match before Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis intervened.

The former national teammates were also involved in an ugly on-field exchange in a 2013 IPL match.