Fiery crash of passenger bus, oil tanker kills at least 17 near KP’s Kohat tunnel

PESHAWAR – A deadly crash between a fuel tanker and a passenger coach killed at least 17 people including women and children near the Kohat tunnel in the country’s northwestern region bordering Afghanistan.

Initial reports claimed that it was not clear what caused the deadly clash on Thursday night on a highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The accident sparked an inferno that engulfed part of the vehicles, while some of the passengers also suffered injuries. Soon after the incident, rescue personnel and LEAs rushed to the spot and started shifting the bodies to Civil Hospital Shani Kali Dara Adam Khel, media reports claimed.

The crash was so ghastly that the rescue personnel had to cut the coach to retrieve the dead bodies and the wounded trapped inside the coach.

Clips aired on TV channels showed the coach and the oil tanker wrecked in the middle of the road.

The recent incident comes days after more than three dozen passengers perished in another deadly accident as a Karachi-bound bus fell into a ravine and burst into flames in Lasbela.

Deadly road accidents are witnessed repeatedly in the fifth most populous country, mainly due to a lack of safety measures and poor infrastructure standards.