Fiddling with Article 35-A attack on Kashmir’s special status

Strong protests if Article 35-A scrapped, India warned

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement (JKUPM) has that any fiddling with Article 35-A will be tantamount to an attack on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, at a seminar in Jammu, speaker after speaker said that challenging the special statues of Jammu and Kashmir was akin to doubting the wisdom of Dogra rulers, who granted this status to the people of the territory.

The seminar was attended by intellectual from various parts of Jammu. Most of the speakers gave a brief overview of Articles 370 & 35-A and their historical as well as constitutional position in the Indian Constitution.

Speakers appealed to all the people of the territory to remain united and fight against such forces which are trying to abrogate these articles which are directly linked with the identity of the people of Kashmir. “Fiddling with it only brings poverty and chaos in the territory and like big cities of India, people will be forced to live on streets and footpaths,” the speakers said.

“Maharaja had made this law to safeguard interests of the people of Kashmir to keep people of other parts away and to safeguard interests of people of J&K so that outsiders are not allowed to purchase property here and do not take away jobs of the people of Kashmir,” they added. “Government of India could abrogate all articles and sections of Indian Constitution, except Article 370 and 35-A.,” said M R Qureshi member of JKUPM.

“To touch Article 370 or 35-A, Jammu and Kashmir should have Constituent Assembly. These special articles are for safety of native of the territory and challenging it is doubting vision of leaders, who brought it,” he added.

“Youth of Jammu know it as permanent resident certificate, which barred outsiders to buy immovable property in Kashmir. But it’s beyond this, the state is powerful enough to accept or reject any law or bill passed by Indian parliament,” said Sandeep Singh.

JKUPM Chairman Sharif Sartaj said, “Issues of Article 370 & 35-A were only highlighted to divert the attention from the Kashmir dispute and to gain political mileage ahead of polls.” He said in today’s time many small states are demanding rights for them but attempts are made to snatch our rights.

He also added that though the case is in the Indian Supreme Court but integrity of premier court is in doubt as many judges have openly spoken against the working of court and warned those people and government that any effort to alter 35-A will have very bad repercussions and people of the territory will come on road. This government fails to handle even Kashmir, if any tempering is done with these articles, the must prepare to handle whole state,” he said.

Narinder Singh Khalsa said if Article 35-A is abrogated then relations of Kashmir with India will end. Lastly he said we have to fight for safeguarding our identity.

After thread bear discussion, a resolution was unanimous passed for retaining Article 35-A in its letter and its spirit. Those who have addressed and participated in this seminar, included Himmat Singh (Chairman, United Peace Movement & Chairman of Nature-Human Centric People Movement), Mohammad Shareef Sartaj (Chairman of J&K Freedom Movement), Sardar J S Mangal (vice president, Shrimoni Akali Dal Maan), Mohammad Rashid Qureshi Advocate (Chairman Progressive People Forum), Sardar Narinder Singh Khalsa (president Sikh Intellectual Circle JK), S C Gupta (former Senior Advocate General High Court), Muzafar Ahmed Shah (vice president ANC Kashmir), Sohail Ahmed Kazmi (senior journalist), Advocate Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir from Doda, Advocate Abdul Roof Lone from Rajouri, Advocate Abarar Ahmed Khan from Poonch, Rouf Lal, Advocate Majid Hussain Shah, Sardar Hukumat Singh (ex-SP), Amir Mohmed Shamsi, Kamaljit Singh, Bhai Gurdev Singh, Meenakshi Bhat (JNU student) Shive Raj Singh, Didar Singh, Joginder Bagat, Sardar Sandeep Singh and Sardar Kulwant Singh.

In occupied Kashmir, Gujjar and Bakerwal communities have warned of strong protests if attempts were made to scrap Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution which grants special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shamsher Hakla Poonchi, who leads the communities, in a statement in Srinagar said the Article 35-A is in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and vested interests are hatching a conspiracy to deprive the people of the special provision. “The strong Gujjar and Bakerwal population, living in all the districts except Leh and Kargil in Ladakh region, are in favour of Article 35-A,” Shamsher Hakla Poonchi said. Article 35-A accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the territory. It is currently facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

“If Article 35-A is removed, Gujjars-Bakerwals will strongly protest against it,” the Gujjar leader said. —KMS

