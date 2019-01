Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Renowned Pakistani fiction and short story writer Khalida Hussain passed away early Friday morning, due to complications resulting from a long illness. She was based in Islamabad at the time of her passing away.

Khalida Hussain was amongst the pioneers of Pakistani fiction. She was one of the first authors here to write in a Western style and it was fantastic! After Manto, it was Khalida who took that style of writing forward,” said poet Amjad Islam Amjad.

