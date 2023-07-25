Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was interrogated Monday for nearly two hours by a high-level Federal Investigation Agency team.

Qureshi appeared before an eight-member team headed by FIA Islamabad Zone Director Rana Abdul Jabbar after it had summoned him — as he is one of the central characters in the cypher saga due to his position as the foreign minister during PTI’s tenure.

Officers from different FIA wings and one grade-19 officer each from three different intelligence institutions were also present during the PTI vice chairman’s interrogation. Former PTI secretary general Asad Umar also appeared before the FIA team.