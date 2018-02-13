FIA summons ten politicians in MQM founder’s money laundering probe

Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Dr Sagheer among ten senior members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in a notification issued on Monday in what comes as an important development in money laundering probe against MQM founder.

MQM founder who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 1992 is facing a money laundering probe which at a time was pursued by multiple security departments including Scotland Yard of Britain. Dr Sagheer has been summoned by the authority to appear at 11:00am on February 15, 2018 at Counter Terrorism Wing/FIA Headquarters in the federal capital The inspector in the case has warned the leaders of punishment in accordance with the law in case of non-compliance with the order.—INP