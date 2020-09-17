FIA summons Tareen, son

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

The Joint Investigation Committee of the FIA summoned Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on September 19, on charges of corporate fraud of more than Rs 15 billion. According to the text of the notice, Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen have been asked to appear in person. Jahangir Tareen has been directed to bring all the necessary documents. Details of purchase of JKT Farming assets have been sought from Jahangir Tareen. Details of accounts opened in the name of employees were also sought. Money laundering investigations are also underway against Jahangir Tareen and his family.