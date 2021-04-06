FIA summons Tareen, son on April 9

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen to appear before it on April 9.

Both the father and son were also sent a notice in this regard by the FIA, the subject of which was financial fraud.

The notice said that if Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen fail to appear in the FIA Lahore office, it would be assumed that they have nothing to present in their defense.

The FIA has summoned Jahangir Tareen for two and Ali Tareen for one case. According to the notice, FIA has accused Ali Tareen and his father of committing fraud with the shareholders. It has also directed Ali Tareen to answer five of the agency’s questions.—INP