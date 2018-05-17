FIA summons Beg, Durrani

Asghar Khan case

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday summoned former army chief Gen (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg and former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Mehmood Durrani to appear before a committee constituted to investigate the Asghar Khan case.

The FIA implementation committee ordered Baig and Durrani to appear and record their statements.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court declared Baig and Durrani responsible for meddling in the 1990 general elections and ordered an investigation against them.

On October 19, 2012, a Supreme Court bench headed by the former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry directed the executive to take action against Beg and Durrani for distributing millions of rupees among politicians against the Pakistan People’s Party ahead of the 1990 general elections.

The SC had also asked the Federal Investigation Agency to probe into the matter against the politicians, including Nawaz Sharif, who had allegedly received donations to spend on election campaigns in the general election of 1990.