FIA summons 938 illegal BISP beneficiaries

Staff Reporter The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Saturday started sending notices to government officials who were illegally registered on Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). The notices summon those involved in the exercise and will be grilled by the agency for maintaining BISP accounts in their name and swindling the deserving and needy from their right. The officers have been called to appear at the FIA corporate crime circle. 938 government officials of Sindh government have been reaping benefits from the income support program for the past few years. 17 and 20th-grade officers are also among the 938 involved in the criminal activity.