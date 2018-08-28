FIA submits report regarding fake bank accounts in SC

ISLAMABAD : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday submitted report over fake bank accounts in Supreme Court (SC).

During the hearing headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, the agency suggested to form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and told that former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai is under judicial custody.

The official also said that co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have taken pre-arrest bail in the case.

Meanwhile, Ghani’s lawyer Shahid Hamid’s appeal seeking approval for meeting with his client was also rejected by the top judge.

CJP Nisar directed to carry out proper medical treatment of the accused.

