FIA serves notices to Ali, Hamza

Observer Report Lahore

Federal Investigation Agency has issued a show-cause notice to Ali Tareen, son of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, seeking details of investments from his bank accounts during the sugar scandal probe on Saturday.

According to sources privy to details, the younger Tareen has been served notice from the FIA, seeking details of his bank accounts besides also details regarding any loan acquired by him from family or financial institutes.

“In case of non-compliance of the FIA notice, the accounts and property of Ali Tareen would be frozen and confiscated,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday sent a show-cause notice to Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, asking him to provide a money trail as it conducts a probe into allegations of money laundering.

The notice was served under Section 9 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Hamza has been given 30 days to provide all supporting documentation for the money trail.

Failure to do so within the stipulated period will result in his property being seized by the government. The notice also states that Hamza must appear before the FIA by the month’s end.

He is directed to bring with him documentation pertaining to the vehicles owned, his bank account details, besides shares, jewellery, cash and prize bonds owned.

He will have to supplement this with evidence that the assets “are not proceeds of crime”.