FIA seizes 29 properties belonging to KKF

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized properties of the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) charity wing, Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), worth Rs 3.5 billion.

The FIA seized 29 properties of the charity wing, saying they were established using extortion money. The investigation authority said the money collected through donations was being sent to London with the help of six different facilitators. Besides, an amount of money was also being given to families of martyrs of the party from the donations.

‘We’ve not yet stopped dispensation of money to heirs of the martyrs,’ the FIA said.—INP

