FIA seeks ban on transfer of KKF’s vehicles

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed on Saturday an anti-terrorism court that it has asked excise, taxation and narcotics control department to ban the transfer of vehicles belonging to Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) – a welfare organisation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P).

FIA officials submitted a copy of the letter the agency has written to the department in this regard in the ATC today. They stated that FIA has sought details of 48 vehicles belonging to the organisation from the department and restrained it from transferring ownership of these vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA has seized 29 properties of the KKF, saying they were made by using extortion money. The investigation authority had earlier said the money collected through donations was being sent to London with the help of six different facilitators.—INP

