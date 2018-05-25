FIA recovers 1500 more passports from suspects

Umrah package scam

Gujranwala

FIA recovered 1500 more passports from the suspects involved in the fake umrah packages scandal, on Thursday. According to details, the FIA conducted a raid at the suspects’ house and took into custody 1500 more passports that were found.

The passports were recovered after the suspects confessed to being involved in the scam. Three days ago, the FIA arrested a gang of three suspects who defrauded people by selling them fake umrah packages.

This was the biggest scam in the history of Punjab as the total amount received by the gang through the fraud at a tune of Rs63 crore. The gang had defrauded 10,000 people from Gujranwala division and pocketed hundreds of thousands of rupees through the scam.—INP