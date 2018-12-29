FIA recommends closure of Asghar Khan case to SC

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency has recommended to the Supreme Court to close the Asghar Khan verdict implementation case citing its inability to gather evidence required to launch criminal proceedings, it emerged on Saturday.

The FIA, in its report submitted in the apex court, states that the case is more than 25 years old and therefore relevant banks do not have the details of deposits made at the time. The report further says that the statements of important witnesses in the case contradict each other, whereas, the accused politicians have denied receiving any payments.

Subsequently, the agency said that it does not have enough evidence to restart criminal proceed

Share on: WhatsApp