FIA, Rangers raid Anwar Majeed’s sugar mill

Sindh Rangers and Federal Investigation Agency raided Omni Group owner and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed’ sugar mill in Badin, Sindh on Sunday.

The FIA team along with Rangers personnel sealed entries and exits of the mill before conducting the raid in Khoski area. The teams reviewed documents retrieved from the heavily guarded record room.

The security officials arrested at least three sugar mill employees including in-charge of information technology, accountant and administrative officer. Earlier this month, the FIA arrested Majeed and his sons outside Supreme Court premises in Islamabad where a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to alleged money laundering of Rs35 billion through fake accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency also confiscated the record of all the 16 sugar mills of the Omni Group, whose owner and his son are already facing investigation in a money laundering case.

According to sources, the FIA and Rangers raided the Khoski sugar mill in Badin and recovered records and weapons.

FIA sources said that the raid was held on a tip-off by under custody suspects and all the record of 16 sugar mills under the Omni Group was confiscated.

Sources further informed that four SMG Rifles and seven Kalashnikovs were found from the sugar mill in Badin.

