FIA raids SECP office, takes vital documents in possession

Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under the supervision of Additional Director raided the office of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) late Wednesday night.

According to sources, FIA raided the office of the financial regulatory agency last night and took vital documents pertaining to Fake Bank Accounts case in their possession.

The documents were said to include names of all those companies which are indulged in the Mega Money Laundering Scandal.

Moreover, records related to Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tahir Mehmood were also taken in possession by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).The raid occurred after JIT submitted their report in the Fake Bank Accounts Case on December 20 which alleged the current SPEC Chairman Tahir Mehmood for using the bestowed authority for wrong purposes.

The report alleged Tahir Mehmood for willingly concealing details regarding Summit Bank and amalgamating two banks into the Summit Bank.After the report was presented to the Supreme Court of Pakistan which poured in massive allegations on the SEPC Chairman, he went abroad on the very next day (December 21).

On December 24, Supreme Court issued a notice to former president Asif Ali Zardari in a Suo Motu case pertaining to money laundering of billions of rupees through fake accounts. He was directed to submit a reply by December 31.—INP

