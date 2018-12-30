FIA raids Mandviwalla’s office, seize record

Staff Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid on the office of Deputy Senate Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla’s brother, Nadeem Mandviwalla, in Karachi and took two employees into custody, source disclosed.

Records have also been seized from the office of Mandviwalla Entertainment, which is located in Saddar.

Mandviwalla is on the list of 172 people whose names have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in a money laundering and fake accounts case. He was accused of not paying customs duties and being allegedly involved in the illegal hawala hundi (money transfer) business.

Share on: WhatsApp