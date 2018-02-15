FIA personnel asked to discharge responsibilities with dedication

Rawalpindi

Director General, (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Ahmed Memon Wednesday directed the officers to discharge their professional responsibilities with dedication, commitment and without any fear so that the expectations of the common man on law enforcing agencies could be fulfilled in letter and spirit. Addressing the passing-out parade of 48 FIA Inspectors who successfully completed their six months training at Police College Sihala he said, “We are proud of the highly professional role of FIA to apprehend the culprits involved in different crimes.”

Commandant Police College Sihala, DIG, Ehsan Tufail, Director Training FIA Basharat Mehmud Shahzad, Dy. Commandant, SSP, Haider Sultan, Addl. Director FIA Wajid Zia, officers of FIA Ahmed Latif, Capt. (R) Muhammad Shoaib, Course Commander Police College Sihala, SP Aamir Khalil Syed, officers of Police College Sihala and faculty members attended the ceremony.

The DG appreciated the role of Police College Sihala in imparting training to the officers of police and law enforcing agencies.

He said, it is need of hour that capacity building training courses for the officers of law enforcing agencies should be conducted on modern lines to fulfill all the requirements. He advised the Inspectors that they should uphold high moral values and keep in mind that the ultimate authority is Almighty Allah to whom they would be answerable.

He also asked them to interact with the citizens with respect and patience and do not exceed authority and powers.

The Commandant Police College highlighted the contributions of the College, one of the best and unique training institute of the country, which have so far been imparted training to 85,000 officials of law enforcement agencies not only of Pakistan but also foreign. He said, “We have been focusing on maintaining the high standards of training besides inculcating high moral values, character building, protection of human rights and making all trainees conversant with the law and I.T. based techniques.”

He further said, a well trained and motivated force can efficiently deal with anti-social elements and avert unlawful activities and crimes. Director Training FIA on the occasion took oath from newly trained FIA Inspectors that they would remain devoted with the country and maintain supremacy of law at all cost.

The Course Commander Police College highlighted the salient features of the course under which the trainees completed academic courses and imparted physical training which would help them to perform their professional duties efficiently. The certificates were also distributed among all the participants of the course while shields were given on outstanding performances in different categories.—APP