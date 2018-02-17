FIA offloads three passengers

City Reporter

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Immigration on Friday offloaded three passengers at Faisalabad airport.

According to an FIA spokesman, the passengers—Shamoon Masih, Zahid Almas Masih and Patras Masih—were travelling to Sharjah, UAE, on visit visas, which had already been used for departure from Lahore airport.

During interrogation, they disclosed that were going to Malta (Europe) via Sharjah on the basis of visit visas of the UAE.

Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Investigation Police Station Ravi Road have smashed a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering items worth millions of rupees.

A special police team led by Incharge Ravi Road arrested the members of Walayat Khan dacoit gang and recovered Rs 200,000, three motorcycles, five mobile phones and one pistol from their possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed 13 incidents of dacoity and robbery in different areas of the city.

The accused have been identified as Walayat Khan and Ehsan.