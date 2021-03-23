FIA officer suspended for asking phone number of woman at Karachi airport

KARACHI – An immigration officer was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a woman at the Jinnah International Airport.

The victim arrived in Karachi from Bahrain Monday evening when the accused asked her for her mobile phone number and sweetmeat. Other passengers, who were present on the occasion, filmed the incident subsequently sharing it on social media.

Amid public backlash, FIA Sindh Director Amir Farooq has suspended the officer and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

However, the suspended officer has rejected the allegation of harassing the woman, adding that he had asked her to write her number in the list and demanded mithai as a joke.