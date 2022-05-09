FIA officer probing mega corruption cases against Sharifs dies

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Former FIA Lahore chief Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was investigating several high-profile corruption cases against political bigwigs, passed away following a cardiac arrest in Lahore on Monday.

Dr Rizwan was a resident of Lahore’s Johar Town and was known as one of the most honest and upright police officers.

The newly-elected PML-N-led government last month replaced Dr Rizwan with Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the sugar crisis.

Dr Rizwan had not only supervised the crackdown against the sugar mafia responsible for shortage of the commodity but also carried out investigations against PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The officer was not only personally overseeing registration of cases against influential sugar mills owners and speculators but was also analysing data and evidence received from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments.

According to sources, the JIT led by Dr Rizwan had been threatened as well as offered bribes but it had continued its crackdown against the sugar mafia and the process of collection of evidence.