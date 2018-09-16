FIA massive crackdown against Hawala business

25 persons arrested, Rs25m recovered

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

In what could be termed as a massive crackdown against the illegal business of Hundi or Hawala the Federal Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested over 25 persons and recovered foreign currency worth Rs25 million in an operation against the illegal trade in Peshawar on Sunday.

Afghan nationals are among those arrested from Karkhano Market and Chowk Yadgaar for involvement in the transfer of money through illegal channels, said Director General of Federal Investigation Agency’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing Bashir Ahmed Memon. A heavy contingent of the police force was deployed during the operation. Over 50 shops were sealed during raid as the action lasted for many hours. DG FIA Ahmed noted that continued operations of the Hundi business are not possible without the involvement of FIA officials.

Share on: WhatsApp