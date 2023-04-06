FIA launches probe into corruption in ministries

The Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday formed five inquiry committees for investigations into corruption of billions of rupees in different ministries.

According to the FIA sources, the inquiry committees were also directed to review the corruption and audit reports in the ministries. The FIA launched investigations into corruption on the directives of the Public Accounts Committee.

The PAC had directed investigations into 35 audit paras of various ministries. The FIA had earlier launched investigations into corruption in six ministries.