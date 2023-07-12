RAWALPINDI – Federal Investigation Agency has started a probe against online load applications as a resident of Rawalpindi ends his life after being blackmailed as he failed to return the loan payment.

Amid the outrage and anger over the heart-wrenching incident, FIA Rawalpindi officers visited the residence of the late Muhammad Masood, who ends his life after being trapped by an online loan application.

FIA spokesperson said the suicide case will be probed from every aspect and pledged to nab the suspects.

The probe was launched as Masood, 42, committed suicide after being threatened and blackmailed by an online loan app.

His widow revealed that the man took a loan of Rs22,000 from the online loan app, and the payment was increased drastically after he failed to make payment within the given deadline. Masood took another loan to repay the first payment and the amount soared to Rs7lacs.

He then committed suicide and narrated her ordeal in the audio clip, which surfaced online, prompting action from authorities.

Police have already lodged FIR against people running the online app who blackmailed Masood by threatening women of his family and data leak.

Masood’s brother told police that he was still getting threats from the loan company. The family said the company was blackmailing by threatening to leak personal pictures.