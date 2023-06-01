FIA issues third call-up notice to Moonis Elahi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday issued a third call-up notice to former federal minister Moonis Elahi, a son of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.The FIA money laundering circle issued the call-up notice, asking Moonis Elahi to appear before the FIA on June 1 next and record his statement.

It also asked Moonis Elahi to bring his identity card, documentary evidence and bank account details with him.According to the FIA sources, millions of rupees were transferred to the account of Moonis Elahi from the account of accused Amir Sohail. The FIA asked Moonis Elahi to explain the transfer of the money to his account from the account of Amir Sohail.

The FIA has gathered concrete evidence against Moonis Elahi. He built assets worth millions of rupees during the tenure of Pervaiz Elahi, said the FIA sources.