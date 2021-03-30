FIA issues notices to sugar mills

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has issued call-up notices to sugar mills’ administrations while beginning its action against sugar betting mafia from March 31, sources said on Monday.

The FIA Lahore office has started summoning the representatives of sugar mills’ administrations from March 31 and directed them to bring relevant records of sugar stocks sold through the betting mafia from November 2020, the sources further said.

The sugar mills have also been directed to produce the record of sugar stocks that were declared sold before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from November 1, 2020, as well as providing details of all corporate and ostensible bank accounts owned by the sugar mills.

The mill administrations were also sought records of all TTs (telegraphic transfers), the sources added.

Following the absence or failure to coordinate with the investigators, the officials of the sugar mill administrations could face arrests.—INP