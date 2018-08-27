FIA imposes restriction on protocols at all airports

Staff Reporter

Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has imposed restriction on protocols of all important personalities at all airport across the country.

Local media reports said that as per previous policy of the office, it is once again reiterated that any FIA official giving protocols at airports would be dealt with strictly, and stern departmental action would be taken against him/her.

It is also instructed that all assistant directors/shift incharges are personally responsible of the orders in letter and spirit. “No laxity in this regard will be tolerated,” it added.

Sources said that the instructions had been issued as per policy of Imran Khan government of eliminating VVIP culture. They said that from now on no protocol would be given to any minister or any high-ups of the government and would be treated as common men.

Share on: WhatsApp