Federal Investigation Authority has frozen bank accounts of 41 human smugglers, arrested in connection with the Greece Boat tragedy.

The FIA has decided to take action against human smugglers under the money laundering act.

The authority will also suspend the passports and CNICs of the alleged human smugglers who were involved in the Greece Boat tragedy.

Director General FIA informed the Airport Incharge to make sure the human smugglers do not flee abroad. In connection with the illegal smuggling of youth to Greece, 149 cases and five inquiries have been initiated by the FIA.

The tally of the youth missing in the Greece boat tragedy has reached 138 in the region, citing DIG Mirpur.

DIG Mirpur Khalid Mehmood Chohan said that the parents of 88 missing young men have contacted with police, while the data of the other 50 missing persons in the boat incident, has been collected with the help of the community.

The number of missing youth could further increase, he said. “The relatives of several missing youths have avoided contacting authorities,” the DIG said. He appealed to people to cooperate with the police. “Parents of missing youth shall provide information, we will extend help to them,” he assured.

A statement from the FIA spokesperson issued Monday said FIA Director General Mohsin Hasan Butt and North Additional Director General Rana Abdul Jabbar visited the agency’s Lahore Zone where they were briefed on the progress in the shipwreck investigation by Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk and Faisalabad Director Rai Ijaz Ahmed.

The DG FIA ordered the formation of more teams to immediately arrest the suspects involved in the incident, adding that the raiding teams were in constant contact with the families to arrest the traffickers.He said that all resources should be used to make the arrests.

“The DG FIA issued an order to take action under the Money Laundering Act against the suspects involved in the Greek boat accident,” the statement reads.

“Officers posted at all the airports of the country should keep a close watch for the arrest of the agents involved,” the FIA statement quoted him as saying, adding that airport in-charges should ensure that no agent manages to escape abroad.