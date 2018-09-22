FIA freezes 19 bank accounts of Omni Group

Observer Report

Karachi

At least 19 accounts of Omni Group were frozen by three different banks on Saturday on directions of Federal Investigation Agency in probe pertaining to money laundering through spurious bank accounts.

As per details garnered, cash over Rs330 million has been stashed in these frozen accounts. Following FIA’s order, National Bank, Summit Bank and Sindh bank have frozen accounts of the conglomerate.

On the other hand, Omni Group has moved court against FIA’s order in bid to reopen the accounts. The court has summoned reply from FIA whereas notice has been issued to prosecutor of FIA in this regard.

