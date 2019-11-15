FIA finalise plan to nab 100 most wanted human traffickers

Irfan Aligi

Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has given a final touch to its plans for nabbing 100 human traffickers whose names are already in Red Book. The FIA has in this regard already expanded its network of actions against them and all the named human traffickers would be brought back to Pakistan for onward legal prosecutions. It is decided that their moveable and non-moveable properties would be confiscated and their close relatives and kith and kin would also be included in investigations.

In this context, the FIA has received necessary details about the human traffickers an one of country’s intelligence authority has provided such information based details to the FIA. In Pakistan, some 15, 000 cases of human trafficking were reported and the FIA had in the very beginning of the year 2019 released a Red Book that carried names of human traffickers of which details of 100 with their snaps and Computerized National Identity Cards and addresses are in the Red Book.

The human traffickers which could not yet be nabbed are as follows; 17 from Punjab Zone-1, 26 from Punjab Zone-2, 31 from Islamabad, 12 from Sindh, 2 from Balouchistan and 12 those who have fled from the country. Their names are; Nadiaa Tanveer d/o Tanveer Ahmed, Tehwar Abbas son of Muhammad Abdullah, Azhar Ahmed son of Nisar Ahmed, Imran Afzal son of Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Asif son of Muhammad Ishaque, Abdul Lateef Solangi son of Nabi Bux, Azad Khan son of Sher Muhammad, Shakeel Ahmed son of Muhammad Yar, Sajid Aziz son of Abdul Aziz, Majid Ali Abbasi son of Sajid Ali Abbasi, Muhammad Akbar son of Mukhtar Ali, Ejaz Hussain Hashmi son of Mian Ameer Sultan, Faisal Riaz son of Riaz Ahmed, Amir Jawaid son of Muhammad Siddique, Nasir Ali son of Ashraf, Muhammad Afzal Sadique son of Muhammad Sadiq, Zulfiquar Ali son of Sardar Muhammad, Mahar Abbas son of Ghulam Abbas, Kazim Mushtaque son of Mushtaque Ahmed, Sabah Sadique son of Muhammad Basheer, Zafar Iqbal son of Sain Iqbal, Adnan Akbar son of Muhammad Akbar, Muzaffar Hussain son of Ghulam Sabir, Malik Faisal Rasool Awan son of Ghulam Rasool Awan, Zahid Mehmood son of Muhammad Sher, Rashid Hussain son of Syed Akhtar Raza, Muhammad Mukhtiar son of Muhammad Younus, Muhammad Yousuf son of Abdul Haque, Muhammad Yaseen son of Abdul Majeed, Rashid Masih son of Iqbal Masih, Aftab Saleem Sheikh son of Muhammad Saleem, Tauqeer Hayat son of Tariq Hayat, Faryal Khalid Abbasi d/o Khalid Abbasi, and others.

There are 19 Chinese nationals in most wanted list of the FIA as they have been involved in trafficking children and women. The action against these most wanted human traffickers was delayed for past 9 months and now the FIA has geared up the pace for bringing these most wanted human traffickers to justice boxes.