Ijaz Kakakhel

A legislative body of Upper House of parliament on Wednesday directed that the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) may look into the matter of bogus affiliations with hospitals and fake certification issued to nurses by the institutions registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council. The directions were given during the Senate Sub- Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, which held today at parliament house while Senator Rubina Khalid was on chair. The committee directed to write letter to the ministry on their persistence negligence and unpreparedness on this crucial matter involving lives of the people of Pakistan. It was also recommended that the matter may also be marked to the Prime Minister. The committee also sought details of the new nursing council after it has been notified. The Convener while admonishing the working of the Pakistan Nursing Council termed this act as a criminal negligence. “We will not let you play with the lives of the people”, the Convener Senator Rubina Khalid grieved the menace spread by the Pakistan Nursing Council. “This is all fake, the PMC runs with speed money, buy seats and attribute thug behaviour “she said while adding that this mafia has to stop.The meeting which was led by Senator Rubina Khalid and members Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani here at the Parliament House, which took serious notice of the non-representation of the PNC and absence of the Secretary, or the Special Secretary and other versant officers of the ministry on the matter. The convener while expressing shock that no representatives are present to brief such an climacteric agenda point, “the ministry and the PNC jointly trying to fool us she said. The committee on inquiring on the absence of Rafat Jan, chairman Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), was informed by the PNC representative that she had to attend a function at the office of the Prime Minister, the convener committee sought intimation letter and also the invitation to which the committee observed that no specific name was mentioned on the invitation and it was an open invitation of a fund raising event. The committee remarked that the matter being discussed here was far more pertinent than this event and sought all the details on the event which was found more important than this crucial matter of fake nursing. The committee also sought the specific invitation through which chairman Pakistan Nursing Council was invited on the occasion. The committee noted that instead of the chairman IT in-charge PNC was nominated to present.