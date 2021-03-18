FIA directed to book Babar Azam in Hamiza Mukhtar’s harassment case

LAHORE – A local court Thursday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register a case against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for allegedly harassing and blackmailing his former class fellow, Hamiza Mukhtar.

Additional district and session’s Judge Hamid Hussain also directed the FIA to book to other women in the case, local media reported.

He issued the orders after it surfaced that the mobile phone number, which was being used to harass the complainant, belonged to the 26-year-old cricketer and the two woman identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.

The investigators have been directed to register the case within the stipulated time without any delay.

Last year, Hamiza Mukhtar made startling claims alleging the Pakistan skipper of all cricket formats of blackmailing, adding that the cricketer had “tricked her into love” and “tortured” her when she demanded him to marry her.

She alleged that Azam sexually assaulted her on the false promises of marriage; and that she got pregnant out of wedlock but had to go for abortion on the cricketer’s insistence.

Hamiza had further said she had moved a total of five petitions in the court and would continue her struggle till she got justice.

However, Babar Azam has been rejected the allegations.

In December, Lahore police had declared Hamiza Mukhtar’s accusations against Babar as false after the complainant remained unable to provide any concrete evidence to support her claims.

