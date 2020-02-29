FIA begins probe into gas leak issue

Staff Reporter The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into 14 deaths due to alleged exposure to soybean dust in Keamari area in mid of February, it was learnt on Saturday. More than 300 people were hospitalized or treated for breathing problems in the city. The FIA has summoned the clearing and forwarding agents on March 02 for its inquiry into the incident. The FIA Corporate Crime Circle had sought answers of its questions and called the clearing agents to appear before it with all relevant documents on the date. The mystery surrounding the deaths of 14 people was earlier dubbed the leakage of toxic gas in the port area.