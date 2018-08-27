FIA bans protocol to VIP personalities at airports

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has imposed ban on extending protocol to VIP personalities at airports across the country.

According to notification issued by Additional Director FIA Immigration, no FIA official will extend protocol to any VIP personality at airport.

Any FIA official or personnel who tried to give protocol to VIP personalities would have to face legal action, the notification stated. It further said that Shift Incharge and Assistant Director Immigration would be responsible and answerable if protocol was extended to any VIP personality.

Meanwhile, A few days ago, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal travelled from Islamabad to Lahore on a Pakistan International Airlines flight sans any protocol. Probe panel finds three FIA officials guilty

Iqbal disembarked from the plane and sat in the passenger van along with other passengers, entered the arrival without any staff from the FIA, ASF, Customs, Police and of course hangers-on receiving him.—INP

