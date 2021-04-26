FIA arrestsex-officerovercorruption

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday arrested its former officer for his alleged involvement in corruption.

According to an official of the agency, the FIA anticorruption circle Karachi apprehended former Deputy Director of Cyber Crime Circle Abdul Ghaffar. He was accused of taking Rs. 63 million from an IT company.

Out of which he had already received Rs. 14 million. He had extended undue benefit to a private IT company.

The officials of the company were also nominated in FIR as accused due to their role in abetment of Section 161 PPC. The Agency had obtained the evidence.

Accused Abdul Ghaffar was on bail in an already registered case against him while another case under Anti Money Laundering Act was registered. The arrested accused will be produced in the court on Tuesday.