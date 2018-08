CHINIOT : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a wapda official red-handed while accepting bribes here on Friday.

FIA spokesman said that on an intelligence tip-off, the FIA Faisalabad team raided wapda office in Chiniot city during which an official identified as Shafaqat was held while accepting Rs. 20,000 cash as bribes.

The FIA seized the recovered cash and after registering a case against the detainee at concerned FIA police station have started an investigation.

