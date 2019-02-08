FIA arrests two accused of Hundi business

Faisalabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two accused of illegal Hundi/Hawala business, recovered foreign currency worth millions of rupees, receipts of illegally transferred money, cell phones and computers.

Reacting to public complaints of money laundering, the FIA team raided an office in Faisalabad city.

During operation, two accused involved in Hundi/Hawala business were apprehended with foreign currency worth million of rupees, receipts of illegally transferred money, four cell phones and computers.—INP

