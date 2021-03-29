FIA arrests three members of sugar mafia

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a crackdown against sugar satta mafia in Karachi on Sunday arrested three brokers involved in sugar heist.

“The FIA has arrested three brokers Dayaldas, Santosh Kumar and Raj Kumar in Karachi,” a spokesperson of the FIA said. “All three have been involved in sugar satta dealings.”

“The accused used social media forums and fake bank accounts for their activities,” FIA Karachi said.

“The accused have been involved in the hike in sugar price in the open market,” FIA said.

The FIA has filed two cases against the accused in Karachi under the anti-money laundering law, according to the FIA spokesperson. The investigation agency further inquiring into the case.

“The FIA will produce the accused before a court to get their remand for further questioning,” FIA official said.

“FIA Commercial Banking Circle had formed an investigation team after reports about the sugar satta mafia activities for illegal hike in the commodity’s rate in the open market,” FIA spokesperson said.

“Deputy Director FIA conducted a raid and arrested the three accused,” according to the spokesperson.

It is to be mentioned here that the FIA Lahore chapter informed FIA Karachi about 23 persons involved in sugar satta scam operating in the port city.

In a letter to FIA chapter in Karachi, the FIA Lahore has highlighted the role of sugar satta mafia in illegal hike in price of sugar across the country.

“In the ongoing month of March over 20 rupees per KG price has been increased illegally.” “With illegal hike in price the public has been deprived of 110 billion rupees,” the FIA Lahore said in its letter.

“All 23 persons have been affiliated with Pakistan Sugar Group, Sugar Merchants and Sugar Traders Group.” —INP