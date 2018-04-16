FIA arrests three human traffickers in Lahore

LAHORE : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three human traffickers during a raid here on Sunday.

The FIA spokesman said that on public complaints, operation was conducted against human traffickers in Lahore city.

He said that during operation, three human traffickers Shabbir, Ghulam Nabbi and Tahir Muneeb involved in sending people abroad through illegal means by accepting huge sum of money were arrested.

Passports and other documents were also recovered from possession of the nabbed human traffickers who were being interrogated after registering cases against them at concerned FIA police station.

Orignally published by INP