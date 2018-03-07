FIA arrests terrorist involved in recruiting people for IS

Staff Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here Tues-day, nabbed a terrorist involved in luring young people for recruitment of the Islamic State.

FIA’s counter-terrorism wing has arrested Imran aka Saiful Islam in an undercover raid in Karachi. Islam has been allegedly facilitating terrorists by using social media to lure youth into joining Islamic State (IS). A variety of suspicious items including a flag of IS, terrorism-inclined literature internet de-vices and mobile phones have been recovered from the accused. Islam was produced before a judicial magistrate where the FIA investigators alleged that he used the Social Media to brainwash young peo-ple to join militant network of the IS. The FIA prosecutor appealed for a 14-day physical remand of the accused citing his involvement in the cyber crime case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court handed Islam to FIA’s custody for a two-day physical remand. Sources within the FIA said the suspect was arrested upon identification from Khalilur Rehman, who is already in custody.