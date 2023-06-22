The Federal Investigation Agency Wednesday arrested former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in the money laundering case and produced him before a court in Lahore.

A magisterial court sent Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on 14-day judicial remand in an alleged money laundering case after the judge observed that no incriminating material to justify the physical remand is available on record.

The FIA officials had demanded a 14-day physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi from the court.

It is to be noted here that Pervaiz Elahi had not been released despite bail from a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

On Tuesday last, a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore had approved the post-arrest bail of Pervaiz Elahi in a case pertaining to making illegal appointments.

The court had accepted the bail application of the former Punjab chief minister and former Punjab Assembly secretary coordination Rai Mumtaz in illegal recruitments case in lieu of surety bonds of Rs1 million each.