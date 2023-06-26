The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Faisalabad has arrested most wanted human smuggler Tahir Nadeem.

According to the FIA officials, out of over 30 cases registered against Nadeem, 14 were registered in the Faisalabad Circle.The suspect had extorted millions of rupees from people in return for sending them illegally to countries like Canada, Japan and those in Europe for jobs, they explained.

The officials informed that as many as 16 cases of fraud were also registered against Nadeem at various police stations of Faisalabad.