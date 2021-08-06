FIA arrests man on harassing friend

A man, identified as Muhammad Fahad, was arrested on Friday on charges of blackmailing and harassing one of his friends in Karachi, according to the Federal Investigation Agency, Sindh Zone.

On August 5, a woman filed a complaint at FIA’s cybercrime reporting centre. “I just completed my A-level and am working at Ibex.

I met Muhammad Fahad while I was doing my O-Level from the Beacon House School System,” it stated.

“We were dating for quite some time where I engaged in intimacy with him after which he started blackmailing me into staying with him every time I decided to leave him.”

According to the complainant, Fahad took obscene screenshots of hers, sent them to her parents, and posted them on a fake Instagram account.

“All this time he claimed that the threats and blackmails were made by his friend Bilal Memon.”

On Friday, the police seized Fahad’s cellphone and digital devices. A forensic examination corroborated that he was the real culprit, the FIA said.

He was running a fake Instagram account where the complainant’s “obscene” photos were posted.

His mobile phone has been handed over to the FIA’s Digital Forensics Lab.A case has been registered against him under the following sections of Pakistan’s criminal laws.