FIA arrests man impersonating as Rabbani’s secretary

The Federal Investigation Authority on Wednesday arrested an individual impersonating as the personal secretary of Senate Chairperson Raza Rabbani on social media.

The investigation agency made the arrest after the Senate chairman had complained regarding the individual, who was running a fake page in the name of Rabbani’s personal secretary on social media.

The accused is charged with defrauding people of their money and has confessed to taking money from people in the name of Rabbani’s personal secretary for the past few months. —INP

