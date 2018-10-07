FIA arrests man for posting girl’s objectionable pictures on social media in Faisalabad

Six human traffickers, recovers 19 boys in Mianwali

FAISALABAD/ MIANWALI : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken into custody a man for allegedly posting a girl’s objectionable pictures on social media.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing registered a case against Sikandar for blackmailing his former class fellow by posting her immoral pictures on social media for some time.

Acting on the girl’s complaint, the FIA snared the accused and recovered her objectionable pictures from his laptop.

Meanwhile, the FIA acting on a tip-off recovered 19 boys from a gang of human traffickers involved in smuggling of boys to Europe via Turkey and arrested them.

A FIA team conducted a raid on a bus near Mianwali as the human traffickers were transporting the boys to smuggle them abroad.

These human traffickers had received Rs0.15 million each from the parents of the boys to send them to Turkey.

Arrested six human traffickers were indentified as Abbas Naveed, Muhammad Aslam, Saif, Qaiser, Muhammad Khan, Imtiaz Naveed and Shahbaz Ahmed. A case was registered against them.

Share on: WhatsApp