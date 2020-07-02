FIA arrests man for harassing, blackmailing woman

A man, identified as Iftikhar, was arrested from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area for befriending a woman in the name of employment opportunities and then harassing her, according to the Federal Investigation Agency. The man used to work at a mall. He promised the woman a job and then began a relationship with her. Iftikhar then forced her to send him inappropriate pictures and later shared those with his friend. Following this, the woman filed a complaint with the FIA’s cyber crime cell. The agency conducted a raid and arrested the suspect. The pictures and his mobile have been confiscated. According to FIA duty officer Shaham Hafeez, Iftikahr used to force the woman to meet him by blackmailing her with the picture.